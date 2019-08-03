Chino Relay for Life, a 24-hour fundraiser for the American Cancer Society kicks off at 9 a.m. today at Ayala Park in Chino.
The event’s exact location is on the soccer field just south of the former golf driving range, on College Park Avenue, east of Central Avenue.
The Relay, which is free and open to the public, will feature themed team booths selling items and raffle opportunities, live entertainment, a Carl’s Jr. food truck, contests, field games, a Kids Zone, free events for cancer survivors and a nighttime ceremony to honor those fighting the disease or those who have lost their battle. There will also be a group dressed as Star Wars characters who will be available for photo opportunities from morning to late afternoon.
Cancer survivors who register today at the event will be able to attend a free brunch and dinner and take advantage of other free activities.
Team members will walk the track, relay style, for 24 hours.
A closing ceremony will be held at approximately 8:30 a.m.
Chino Relay for Life’s 53 teams, comprised of 571 members, hope to raise $199,000 for the American Cancer Society. As of Thursday, team members had raised $107,582 from fundraisers held prior to the main event.
Josh Munch of Corona, a city of Chino employee, is the Chino Relay for Life leadership committee chairman. A previous article had listed him as a resident of Chino Hills.
Pets and alcohol are not permitted at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.