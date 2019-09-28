The westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway and all westbound on and offramps between Interstate 15 and the 60/91/215 freeways junction in Riverside were closed 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 and will continue to be closed through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30 to repair deteriorating pavement.
The westbound freeway closures are scheduled to continue through mid-November.
For the last seven weeks, the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway in the same location had been fully closed on the weekends for the same type of repairs.
The repairs are part of Caltrans’ extensive “60 Swarm” project that will repair pavement on the 60 Freeway between Euclid Avenue in Ontario and the 60/91/215 freeways junction in Riverside, as well as replace bridges on Benson, Monte Vista and Pipeline avenues in Chino that cross over the freeway, bringing them up to current state standards by raising their vertical clearance and adding one lane in each direction.
