One of Chicago’s biggest bankers and prominent citizens born in 1867 had a 170-acre ranch in Chino Hills on the property known today as the Wang property south of Woodview Road, at the end of Peyton Drive.
The history of Albert W. Harris, who drove a covered wagon from Los Angeles to his farm in Wisconsin in 1910 to recreate overland migration, will be featured in a talk and slide presentation by historian Paul Spitzzeri at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Mr. Harris was one of America’s first breeders of Arabian horses at his Wisconsin farm.
After cereal magnate Will Kellogg established an Arabian horse ranch where Cal Poly Pomona is located, Mr. Harris purchased 170 acres for his Anazel Ranch in 1927 in today’s Chino Hills.
The presentation is hosted by the Chino Hills Historical Society which has featured Mr. Spitzzeri speaking on topics such as the history of Tres Hermanos Ranch, the Chronicles of Carbon Canyon, and Valentine Peyton, namesake of Peyton Drive.
The Historical Society is a non-profit organized funded through memberships and donations.
Information: 597-6449 or email chhistory@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.