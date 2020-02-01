Issues exploded this week at Butterfield Ranch Elementary in Chino Hills, but the school’s parents said problems have been simmering below the surface for a long time.
A week after parents told the school board that 24 of its 27 teachers had applied for transfers for lack of support from their principal, a teacher was arrested, cited and released for allegedly assaulting a kindergartner.
Chino Hills Police Captain John Walker said a deputy responded to the school on Jan. 24 on a report that a 6-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by his teacher the day before.
“Because of the circumstances surrounding the incident, including its occurrence at school, the Chino Hills Police Department contacted the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Crimes Against Children division,” Captain Walker said.“At the conclusion of the joint investigation, Tina Bozikis-Coccia was arrested and given a court date for a misdemeanor charge of willful cruelty of a child. At the conclusion of the investigation there is nothing to indicate there are additional victims or additional incidents.”
Mother responds
In an interview with the Champion on Thursday, the child’s mother Monique Alexander, said she contacted the media after the incident was reported in order to defend her son.
“You do not put your hands on a child,” Ms. Alexander said. “(The teacher) should have walked away if there was a problem.”
Since the Jan. 16 Chino Valley school board meeting in which parents complained about unruly students and the lack of support for teachers by Principal Al Bennett, some Butterfield parents have “attacked” her on social media, Ms. Alexander said.
“I think my son is a pawn in all of this,” she said. “There were issues clearly before my son came into play.”
She said she feels Butterfield’s parents are racist and said her son was also told by students that they didn’t want to play with him because he is black.
The kindergartener does not have autism or academic problems, Ms. Alexander said. Although she did say during a television interview that while her son has some behavior issues.
The family has found resources outside of school and have been working to help the boy because "they were never offered anything,” Ms. Alexander said.
She said last September she took days off work to help in the classroom and before Christmas she asked to have her son removed from the class to “get him a new start.”
Ms. Alexander said her son’s teacher did not want him removed, saying she could “work it out.”
“If my son was that much of a threat, why would that happen? He is not going back to Butterfield Ranch because of the environment," she said. Her son is currently in a program through the school district, she said.
Ms. Alexander refused to say which program.
Protests
On Thursday, parents kept nearly half of Butterfield’s students out of school to support its teachers, according to parents who organized that sit-out and a second one on Friday.
Parent organizers said the “sit-out” was intended to hit the district where it hurts, in the pocketbook. The state provides funding to school districts for average daily attendance of students.
The parents said they want the district to take action to replace Principal Bennett, who they claim is the reason teachers want to transfer out of the school. They said the principal is not addressing problems, including assaults by a kindergartner that resulted in his teacher getting medical attention.
When asked for a comment, Mr. Bennett referred the Champion’s call to the school district.
“I support the teachers, because the teachers are not supported,” said parent organizer Kevin Butscher.
Parent and school volunteer Erin Erb said she feels the school board’s position is that parents and teachers are “whiners” and the board and the district are slow to respond to their concerns about the principal.
Mrs. Erb was outside the school on Monday and Tuesday with parents who lined the street holding signs that showed their support for Butterfield teachers.
At one point, several teachers came outside the school and walked quickly alongside the protest line, where they received cheers and hugs before returning to their classrooms.
On Thursday morning, Mrs. Erb was outside with her third-grader daughter Selah Erb. She had kept Selah out of school that day and Jan. 24.
“It’s another way for our voices to be heard,” Mrs. Erb said.
She said this is also showing her daughter how to peacefully protest.
Parents said this week they plan to continue the sit-outs next Thursday and Friday.
They are also planning a rally for 3 p.m. next Wednesday to support teachers meeting after school that day with Chino Valley Superintendent Norm Enfield on the school campus.
Systemic problems
Parent Stephani Jensen, parent of a first grader at Butterfield, attended Monday’s rally to support the teachers.
“We love it here,” she said. “We have amazing teachers and we need them.”
She said she feels Principal Bennett has not been held accountable by the school district, citing the 24 teachers who want transfers.
“Why should parents have to hold signs?” she said.
She believes that “the district is pushing the community to do something.”
Parent Jolene Galvez, holding a sign on Monday, said “I’m afraid of losing our good teachers.” Her daughter had been taught by the kindergarten teacher who was arrested. “She is a wonderful teacher and very-structured,” Ms. Galvez said.
Gathering support
Parent volunteer and special education parent Kevin Butscher is one of several media spokespersons for the parent group.
Mr. Butscher started a closed Facebook page as an information sharing forum for Butterfield parents.
He had previously addressed the school board to complain about the district not providing services for his special-needs child.
“When you clearly know that someone needs behavior health support, you just do it,” he said. “Kids and teachers are being abused and they don’t deserve this.”
Ms. Alexander told the Champion that an individual education plan had been created for her son last November and on Jan. 21 she received a first offer of support services.
The district’s offer did not include an aide and she was told she wasn’t allowed to provide him with her own aide, she said.
When asked by the Champion if she felt the principal had been supportive, she said “Principal Bennett’s intentions were good.”
Chino Valley school district public relations director Imee Perius said school principals are required to report to the district every threat or assault made by or against students or teachers on the campus, but those reports are not shared with the school board.
“Depending on the severity and type of threat and the level of services received by a student, the threat can be reported to Student Support Services, Special Education, Risk Management, District management. Certain threats are also reported to law enforcement,” Mrs. Perius said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.