Shin Tan and his daughter Catherine Tan, residents of Chino Hills, sing a Christian song at the Chinese New Year celebration Jan. 25 at Chino Valley Chinese Adventist Church on Riverside Drive in Chino.
Catherine Tan bravely feeds the dancing lion a red envelope, after backing off when she first saw it approach her during the Chinese New Year celebration at the Chino Valley Chinese Adventist Church in Chino. Pastor Paul Cho said 25 members of the community celebrated with the church in the festivities.
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles
Sixth-grader Jessica Zhang, a member of Chino Valley Chinese Adventist Church, performs a card trick during the Chinese New Year celebration.
