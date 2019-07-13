A visitor to Chino Valley’s newest development – the 454-unit Discovery Village in the Preserve area of south Chino – sometimes forgets that it is an apartment complex.
The townhouse-style apartments, developed by Lewis Apartment Communities, range from one to four bedrooms, one to three stories, and 876-square-feet to 1,984-square-feet.
All have at least a one-car garage, and some apartments have driveways and garages with space for up to three vehicles. All the garages have 220-volt outlets to accommodate electric vehicles.
Several apartments have small courtyards and outdoor balconies, and there are canopy-covered lounge areas for each set for units so neighbors can have a place to meet.
Leases range from $1,750 to $3,200 a month, and pets are welcome.
Several amenities
While the apartments include all appliances, including full-size washers and dryers and other upgrades not traditionally found in rental properties, it is the community’s amenities that have local government officials who visited Discovery Village’s open house this spring raving.
Discovery’s clubhouse includes a resident lounge, activity center and kitchen, vending machine stocked with healthy drinks and a side area for children that is stocked with books and educational activities.
A nearby game room, designed with teens in mind, features computers, vintage arcade game consoles, a flat screen TV, wood-stacking game, USB ports, X-Box game connectors and walls covered in colorful art and photos.
There is also a beach entry pool that is surrounded by lounging chairs, cabanas, spa, wading pool, firepit and outside fireplace lounging areas, restrooms and showers.
Themed gardens
Just outside the clubhouse and game room is one of several themed play areas for smaller children.
The Wilderness play area features a treehouse-style climbing structure and “rock” climbing walls. Children can also grow plants and listen to nature sounds by turning a knob.
A Princess Garden, surrounded by a round privet hedge, features a large pink throne, chandelier and large rubber mushroom seating.
The T-Rex play area includes giant “dinosaur bones” that children can climb on and “fossils” to uncover.
A storybook garden includes a small outdoor loaning library, a Dr. Seuss-inspired play structure and rubber mounds for sitting or playing.
A hummingbird garden features three secluded reading niches along a meandering path, filled with flowers that attract hummingbirds and butterflies.
A dog park, expected to open in December, will feature agility equipment, obstacle course and drinking fountains at levels for both humans and pets. There is also a shaded area to watch pets.
Throughout the complex are private, garden-type nooks for relaxing. Free bike rental stations, featuring tools to inflate tires and fix bikes, are scattered throughout.
A secured self-service package locker is available, so residents do not have to worry about packages left at their doorsteps, said Diane Lewis (no relation to the developer family), director of marketing – apartment communities.
Discovery residents also have access to the much larger Homecoming clubhouse and pool that features a 24-hour fitness center, kitchens for entertaining, game rooms, business center, full-size and lap pools, cabanas, spas and poolside lounges.
A lifestyle director plans themed activities that are posted at the Homecoming clubhouse.
Help on the way
A night-shift manager is on duty all night in case residents have maintenance issues or get locked out, Ms. Lewis said.
Residents also have 24-hour access to an online portal where they can pay their rent, report maintenance issues or other concerns to the management staff.
Ms. Lewis said Randall Lewis, executive vice president of marketing for Lewis Group of Companies, kept asking “what else can we offer” every time the Discovery design team brought him new ideas for the apartment complex.
