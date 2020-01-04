Community-based social services are available throughout the city of Chino and San Bernardino County to help residents who are low-income, near homeless or homeless.
A bilingual case manager can connect families with social services, including, but not limited to, health care insurance, public benefits and housing.
The free meetings between the case manager and the clients are available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Spanish-speaking case managers are available.
Appointments are required and may be made by calling 334-3462.
