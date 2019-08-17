The grand opening of State Senator Connie Leyva’s (20th District) new Pomona district office will be 4 to 6:30 p.m. today (Aug. 17) at 101 W. Mission Blvd., suite 111. The event is open to the public.
The 20th District includes the cities of Chino, Pomona, Ontario, Montclair, Fontana, Rialto, Colton, Grand Terrace and a western portion of San Bernardino.
Guests at the open house will be able to meet the Senator, who grew up in Chino, and her staff. A legislative update will also be provided.
The Future Leaders of the Inland Empire will accept school supply donations to be given to students in need.
There will be free street tacos while supplies last.
Information and reservations: 469-1110 or email alejandro.martinez@sen.ca.gov.
