Chino Valley Fire District will host a free sharps waste collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at its Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
“All sharps shall be in an approved sharps container,” according to a Chino Valley Fire flyer. “Unauthorized containers will not be accepted.” New sharps containers can be picked up at the event, but container replacement is based on availability. The event is only open to residents of Chino, Chino Hills and the unincorporated area of Chino. Proof of residency will be required.
Information: 902-5280, ext. 8809.
