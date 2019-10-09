With little fanfare, the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 8 denied a two-year extension of time for an 11-unit housing development proposed in Carbon Canyon. The developer, Everbright International, LLC, was not in attendance to protest the decision, so the project died.
The developer of the 6.6-acre property on the north side of Pinnacle Road next to the Carriage Hills development had already been granted a three-year extension in 2016 and councilmembers said they didn’t have a reasonable expectation the project would be completed.
The vote was 3-1-1, with Mayor Cynthia Moran voting for the extension and Councilman Ray Marquez recusing himself because he lives 500 feet or less from the project. The mayor stated at a previous meeting she voted for the extension because of her concern that the city may not have control over the density and layout when a new project is proposed, given the state legislature’s attempts to regulate housing developments.
