BAPS Chino Hills Hindu Temple tour guides
Submitted photo

Tour guides point out ceilings and pillars in intricate white Italian marble design at the BAPS Chino Hills Hindu Temple during an open house Aug. 17 attended by 230 people. The event was held to share India’s culture and BAPS activities by providing interactive booths, tours, Indian music, dance, and vegetarian food. The temple, at 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road, is open to the public 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. seven days a week. To book a tour, visit baps.org/global-network/north-america/losangeles/visitor-info.aspx.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.