A 41-year-old San Diego man was charged Wednesday with 70 felony charges after 13 illegal marijuana grow houses were found in Southern California, including one in Chino and another in Chino Hills.
Chiaming Tim Hsu is being held on $540,000 at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s office.
He was expected to appear in court Friday after Champion press time.
On Wednesday, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Cannabis Regulation Task Force served search warrants at homes in Chino, Chino Hills, Temecula, Murrieta, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Rowland Heights and Hacienda Heights, said spokesman John Hall.
“Some of the homes were in newer neighborhoods within the counties of Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles,” Mr. Hall said. “A search warrant was also served at the defendant’s home in San Diego.”
Mr. Hsu was arrested at his rental home in Rowland Heights, the spokesman added.
“All of the homes raided were not being lived in and were being used only for illegally growing cannabis,” Mr. Hall said.
Marijuana plants in various stages of growth were found inside bedrooms and other rooms of the house.
“Nine people found inside six of the homes were arrested and are believed to have been hired by Mr. Hsu to tend to the plants,” Mr. Hall said.
Mr. Hsu was also charged with multiple counts of maintaining an unlawful building, vandalism, identity theft and theft of $275,000 in utilities, the spokesman said.
Investigators seized more than 18,778 plants at the 13 homes, he added.
