The anticipated rain didn’t fall on the city of Chino Hills’ annual tree lighting ceremony, but “snow flurries” descended like shimmering powder into the outstretched hands of eager children.
Some parents hoisted their children on their shoulders after a countdown from 10 to 1 signaled the lighting of the 20-foot-tall Christmas tree and the falling of the artificial snow.
Newly selected Mayor Art Bennett presided over the celebration and welcomed all faith traditions.
As a precaution, the craft vendors and live entertainment schedule were cancelled, and all activities were moved indoors.
Games and activities were held in the lobby and children lined up in the library’s community room for crafts and a photo with Santa Claus.
Hans Grevenstrale and his family have attended for three years to send a letter to Santa in the official “Letters to Santa” mailbox. He said his children anxiously await Santa’s reply in the mail. “It’s so nice,” he said.
Marshmallow-topped hot chocolate kept residents warm.
A holiday assortment of cookies and peppermint bark candy were offered to all.
