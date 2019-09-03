A community blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Chino Police Department, 5450 Guardian Way in Chino.
American Red Cross will host the event in the community room.
Donors will receive a Red Cross T-shirt and a coupon by email for a free haircut at Sport Clips, organizers said.
To schedule an appointment visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time and use the Sponsor Code ”ChinoPD.”
Information: Chino Police Department at 334-3000 or the American Red Cross at redcross.org.
