A 21-year-old Chino man was jailed on suspicion of felony evading Aug. 1 after a police pursuit started in Chino and ended in Ontario.
Dante Wicks was booked at the West Valley Detention Center. He was released Monday, jail records show.
Police saw a 2000 black Mercedes that was a suspect vehicle in several residential burglaries. The driver failed to pull over, leading officers to Vineyard and Walnut avenues in Ontario. The chase ended when the car struck a curb. The driver was arrested along with a 15-year-old boy who was also wanted in the burglaries. He was booked into the county’s juvenile hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.