When a day’s worth of oil kept the Jewish Temple’s menorah lit for eight nights it was considered a miracle and led to the Hannukah tradition of lighting candles and praising God for the same number of nights.
When a giant menorah at Chino City Hall was finally lit after several attempts during a public ceremony Monday night, guests at the event were calling it the Chino miracle.
As Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa and Councilman Marc Lucio tried to light the 9-foot-tall menorah, the small crowd of about 40 people yelled out advice.
A chair to provide Mr. Lucio height, and pulling out a longer piece of the wick on the lighting torch, helped get the job done. The crowd roared in approval when the flame on the menorah fired to life.
The event, sponsored by The Chabad Jewish Center of Chino Valley, included latkes (potato patties), a hot cocoa bar, jelly donuts and dreidel (spinning top) games and contests. Hanukkah music played in the background.
Rabbi Mendy Harlig of Chino Hills and his wife Esther hosted the event, with the assistance of Chino Deputy City Manager Vivian Castro.
Rabbi Harlig told the guests that the light of the menorah is symbolic. He said that a small amount of light (positivity) is stronger than weapons in changing the world. He encouraged the guests to go out into the world and be that light.
Following the menorah lighting ceremony, Rabbi Harlig and a handful of men joined hands and joyfully danced in a circle.
