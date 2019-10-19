Tickets for the 40th annual Milk Can football game between the Chino and Don Lugo football teams, scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at Don Lugo High, will go on sale next week. No tickets will be sold the day of the game.
Gates will open to spectators at 6 p.m.
Don Lugo High is located at 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino. Parking is $5 in the main lot on the east side of the stadium.
Spectators are asked to enter the parking lot from Pipeline Avenue because the Chino Avenue entrance will be closed.
Don Lugo High tickets
Don Lugo High staff members will receive one ticket and wristband and can purchase up to five tickets and wristbands on Monday and Tuesday in the ASB office.
Varsity, junior varsity and frosh football players can purchase up to five tickets and wristbands, and students with an Associated Student Body (ASB) card can get their free wristband and ticket, starting Tuesday.
Non-ASB card-holding Don Lugo students can purchase one ticket for $10 cash-only in the multi-purpose room at lunch.
Tickets for the public will be available for $10 at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Thursday, Oct. 24 at the home stadium box office. Lines cannot form before 2 p.m., school officials said. Up to five tickets can be purchased per person, per day. No tickets will be available for purchase during the school day.
General admission tickets are $10. Children ages 5 to 11 are $5, if accompanied by an adult. Children under age 4 will be admitted free but must have a wristband.
“There are 2,400 tickets available for the home side of Conquistador Stadium,” said Don Lugo activities director Farrah Rigo-Witt. “It is first come, first served.”
Chino High tickets
Chino High students with an ASB card can purchase their wristband for $1 on Monday, Oct. 21 during lunch at the student store.
Chino High staff can receive a free wristband and the opportunity to purchase up to five tickets for $10 each on Tuesday in the athletics office.
Students with school identification can buy one ticket and wristband during lunch on Wednesday at the student store.
General admission tickets will be available to the public from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Thursday, Oct. 24 at the home ticket booth at Chino High stadium. Up to five tickets can be purchased, school officials said.
Milkcan T-shirts will be available for sale for $10 in the activities office or on Wednesday and Thursday at the ticket booth.
Staff basketball game
Chino and Don Lugo high staff members will compete in the annual Milk Can week basketball game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Don Lugo High’s gymnasium. Admission is $7 and $5 for students with an ASB card.
Milk Can victories
Chino holds a 24-15 series lead. Don Lugo won the first seven Milk Can contests between 1980 and 1986 and has won the last three games, including last year’s 35-0 game that was stopped with 1:50 left in the second quarter because of lightning.
Since 1991, Chino has won 22 of 28 Milk Can games, which includes 17 consecutive victories between 1992 to 2008.
Milk Can history
In 1980, Don Lugo High sports booster club member Marv Ecklund wanted to spark the rivalry between the Don Lugo and Chino high school football teams.
That year, he decided to give a trophy to the winner for bragging rights.
During that time period, Chino Valley had the largest concentration of dairies in the United States, possibly prompting the milk can as a trophy.
Mr. Ecklund owned the milk can, which he had silver plated at a restoration shop in Pomona. Starting in 1982, he carried the Milk Can trophy from place to place for plating, engraving and presentation.
For the first two years, the game was played in front of 6,000 fans at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga.
The game then moved to the Chino High stadium, which was home to both Chino and Don Lugo football teams.
Don Lugo opened its campus stadium in 2010 and hosted the Milk Can for the first time in 2011.
Mr. Ecklund, who died March 4, 2007, after a short illness, was honored before that year’s game when a plaque bearing his name was unveiled on the trophy.
He started working the “chain gang” at Don Lugo football games in 1981 and served until 1984. Even after his three children – Rhonda, Debbie and Jeff – graduated from Don Lugo, he continued to work as a volunteer until 2007.
