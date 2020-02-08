California State Treasurer Fiona Ma will speak at the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce’s “Pizza & Politics” Luncheon, to be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino.
Ms. Ma will speak about the CalSavers Retirement Program, economic development, community investments and small business opportunities.
California is the world’s fifth largest economy and Ms. Ma is the state’s primary banker. Her office processes more than $2 trillion in payments within a typical year.
The event is free to Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce members or $10 for non-members.
Registration: https://chi novalleychamber.cham bermaster.com/eventreg istration/register/3553
Information: 627-6177.
