Josh Newman of Fullerton, a Democrat, is running in the March 3 primary election for State Senate District 29, which includes Chino Hills, Diamond Bar, Rowland Heights, Walnut, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, Cypress, La Habra, La Palma, Placentia, Stanton, Yorba Linda, and parts of Industry, Anaheim and West Covina. Mr. Newman is running against incumbent Ling Ling Chang, a Republican; and journalist/nonprofit chairperson Joseph Cho, a Democrat.
Mr. Newman’s name was placed under the wrong race in a Jan. 11 story about candidates for the primary.
