Streets in two areas of west Chino will soon be repaved after the city council voted Tuesday to spend nearly $1.7 million for the projects.
Each year, the city’s public works department reviews local streets to determine locations for the annual grind and overlay project. “Consideration is given to neighborhood location, condition of pavement, previous street improvement projects, cost, etc.,” according to a written report by Amer Jakher, public works director.
This year, two areas have been identified: The “Walnut Project,” generally in the area north of Walnut Avenue, east of Magnolia Avenue, south of Boxwood Lane, and west of Mountain Avenue; and the “East End Project,” generally in the area west of East End Avenue between Arvidson Court on the north and Alicia Way on the south.
The work within the neighborhoods will include 16 streets, 62 curb ramps, two miles of paving and accessibility improvements for two trail crossings, said Dave McAbee, public works services manager, during a report Tuesday night to the council.
The city received 16 bids for the project.
Low bidder, Onyx Paving Company, Inc. of Anaheim, will be paid nearly $1.3 million for the work. In addition, city staff has set aside $129,600 for project contingencies, $30,000 for construction engineering, and $129,600 for project/construction management and inspection. Another $75,930 has been allocated for plans, specification and estimates, bringing the total cost to $1,661,130.
The projects are expected to begin the last week of December or the first week of January and be completed by the end of April, Deputy City Manager Vivian Castro said.
