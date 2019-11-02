Several streets near Chino High, 5472 Park Place, will close from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (Nov. 2) for the 49th annual Chino Invitational Band Review and Field Show.
Riverside Drive at Benson Avenue will close as will 10th through 14th streets. Other closures are Benson, from Riverside to Walnut Avenue; Park Place at 10th Street, 12th Street, 13th Street, and Benson; and 10th St. from Riverside to Jefferson Avenue, according to the Chino Police Department.
The Band Review parade starts at noon at Riverside and Benson, making its way west on Riverside to 10th Street, north to Park Place and east to the front of the high school.
Admission is free for the parade, which will end at approximately 3:20 p.m.
Approximately 40 junior high, middle school and high school bands will participate.
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Selection Committee will observe bands as they perform in a staged area in front of the school.
The Field Show tournament will feature up to 26 bands. Smaller bands will perform 8 to 11:30 a.m., followed by larger bands from 5:45 to 10 p.m.
Chino High will be the last band to perform.
Tickets to the Field Show Tournament can be purchased all day at the Memorial Field ticket booth on Park Place near the student parking area.
Entry is $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens ages 60 and older and students with identification.
Children 5 years and under will be admitted free. Tickets include both the morning and evening programs.
Awards ceremonies will take place at Chino High’s stadium after each event.
Morning Field Show awards will be presented 3:45 to 4 p.m., Band Review awards will be presented 3:55 to 4:30 p.m. and the evening Field Show Tournament awards will be presented 10:15 to 10:45 p.m.
Don Lugo competition
Don Lugo High will host its second annual Western Band Association competition 4 to 9:30 p.m. at the Don Lugo stadium at 13400 Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
More than a dozen high school bands will participate at The Conquistador Classic, with Don Lugo performing at 4:05 p.m. and Chino Hills High at 9 p.m.
Tickets will be sold at the ticket booth near the stadium’s north entrance.
Cost is $12 for adults, $7 for seniors 65 and older, active military personnel in uniform or with ID and children ages 5 to 12 years old.
Children 4 and under will be admitted free.
Parking is $5.
A program costs $5. Food will be sold at the event.
Don Lugo High will also host a district-wide Marching Band Field Show 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. featuring all four high school bands and some of the junior high bands.
