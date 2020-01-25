Knights of Columbus at St. Paul the Apostle will host its annual Mardi Gras casino night from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Maher Hall, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Cost is $30 per person, which includes $30 in playing chips, dinner and a light beverage.
Information: Shawn Travers at 393-3736.
