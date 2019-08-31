Omnitrans will raise bus fares for the first time in five years beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3 and eliminate the early morning and late evening hours of a bus route that goes through Chino.
A single bus trip will increase from $1.75 to $2 while the one-day pass rate will rise from $5 to $6.
A 31-day pass will increase from $55 to $60 and a seven-day pass will be $20, up from $18.
Single ride and one-day passes are also sold in discounted 10 packs. Persons with disabilities, seniors age 62 and older, military veterans, and youth age 18 and under are eligible for reduced fares.
Single ride and one-day passes can be purchased with cash on the buses. Bus passes are also available for advance purchase through the Token Transit mobile payment app, the Omnitrans online store and at various pass outlet locations.
Fares will also increase on Omnitrans’ Access service which transports persons with disabilities who qualify under Americans with Disability Act (ADA) guidelines. The new Access base fare will be $3.75, up from $3.25.
Some underutilized early morning and late evening trips will be eliminated on Routes 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 14, 15, 66 and 85.
Chino route affected
Route 85, a bus route that provides service to the Chino Transit Center, Montclair and the Chino Civic Center, and includes a stop at Chino High, will depart from the Chino Transit Center to the Montclair Transit Center at 9:30 p.m., arriving in Montclair at 9:57 p.m. Currently, the last departure from the Chino Transit Center is 20 minutes later at 9:50 p.m., arriving in Montclair at 10:17 p.m.
Nearly all of Omnitrans’ 34 bus routes will have at least minor schedule adjustments. Details are available online at: https://omnitrans.org/blog/rider-alert-2/guide-to-september-2019-service-changes/.
In addition, Omnitrans is planning to eliminate its Freeway express Route 208, which travels on the 10 Freeway between Yucaipa, Redlands and San Bernardino, because of low ridership.
Route 12 has been added. It will provide a direct connection between Fontana and Rialto to California State University, San Bernardino.
