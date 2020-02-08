The Chino Valley school board on Feb. 6 approved $275 million for school facility projects in the second issuance of the $750 million Measure G bond approved by local voters in 2016.
Closing and delivery of the funds is anticipated on or about April 30.
The school board issued the first Measure G bonds in May 2017 for $208 million.
The bond is being used to rebuild the more than 60-year-old Chino High, and provide other work at all Chino Valley schools, including safety and security enhancements, classroom furniture, modernization of older schools and some classroom technology.
The board also voted on Feb. 6 to refinance the annual debt service on the $150 million Measure M bond approved by voters in 2002.
The lower interest rate will save taxpayers an additional $2.1 million, adding to $23.8 million savings from Measure M refinances in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2017, according to a report by Assistant Superintendent of Planning and Facilities Greg Stachura in the board’s Feb. 6 agenda.
School facilities bonds are paid through property taxes based on sales price or assessed value.
The estimated property tax rate to homeowners on the Measure G debt is $59.50 for each $100,000 of assessed valuation through 2055.
Bond repayment on Measure M will reflect in payments through 2031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.