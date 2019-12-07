Nearly four inches of rain has drenched the Chino Valley since Nov. 20 and more wet weather is expected today (Dec. 7) and Sunday, Dec. 8.
The National Weather Service reported there's a 60 percent chance of rain today and tomorrow in Chino and Chino Hills, and a 10 percent chance of rain on Monday.
Temperatures will hit 70-plus degrees next week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday before dropping back into the 60s, the National Weather Service reported.
The Chino Valley received .41-inch of rain on Nov. 20, followed by .48-inch of rain on Nov. 27. On Thanksgiving Day, Chino Valley received 2.03 inches of rain. Several feet of snow fell in San Gabriel Mountains and the Mt. Baldy and Big Bear areas.
It also snowed in the cities of Alta Loma and Fontana, north of the Chino Valley.
There was another .94-inch of rain on Wednesday, bringing this season's rain total to 3.89 since Oct. 1.
At this same time last year, Chino Valley received 1.80-inch of rain.
Pine Avenue was closed on Thankgiving Day because of flooding between El Prado Road and Fern avenues on the west side of Euclid.
Chino Valley Fire District is offering sand and bags in Chino at Station 61, 5078 Schaefer Ave.; Station 63 at 7550 Kimball Ave.; and Station 67 at 5980 Riverside Drive. In Chino Hills, sandbags will be available at Station 62 at 5551 Butterfield Ranch Road; and Station 64, 16231 Canon Lane (Carbon Canyon area).
