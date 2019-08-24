The fast lane on both the north and southbound 71 Freeway at Prado Dam Road in Corona will be closed 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 for Caltrans repairs.
Maintenance crews plan to repair impact attenuators, which are designed to absorb a colliding vehicle’s kinetic energy. They may also be designed to redirect a vehicle away from a hazard or away from roadway machinery and workers. Temporary versions may be used for road construction projects.
Caltrans is reminding motorists to reduce their speed as they approach the work zone.
