A 32-year-old man wanted on an arrest warrant after he allegedly assaulted his father last month was arrested Wednesday morning after Chino police surrounded a house at 11th and B streets in Chino.
Johnny Ramirez, of Chino, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of battery causing serious injury and on a domestic violence charge from an unrelated incident, said Sgt. Dustin Tomicic.
Mr. Ramirez was taken into custody at 11:25 a.m.
“He does not live at the house, but officers received information that he was at that house this morning,” Sgt. Tomicic said. “Our Criminal Investigations Bureau set up outside the home and called him out. He came out within five minutes.”
Officers in an Ontario Police Department helicopter flew over the scene as Chino Police officers set up their Bearcat SWAT vehicle in front of the Old Schoolhouse Museum and surrounded a back house on the property in the 12900 block of 11th Street.
Using a loudspeaker, officers ordered the man out.
He was wearing a Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim red sweatshirt and a backwards hat when he walked off the property with both hands in the air.
He slowly walked backwards towards officers, who then placed handcuffs on the suspect.
Mr. Ramirez was then placed in the backseat of a Chino police patrol unit.
The suspect was wanted in an early-morning beating of his father that took place at 6 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 13100 block of 18th Street.
“He was in an argument with his father and struck him several times in the face. He did not have a weapon, but used his hands to commit the assault,” Sgt. Tomicic said.
Police had a hard time finding the suspect because he doesn’t have a permanent address, although he’s known to stay at his father’s home, he added.
No other suspects are being sought.
