Assemblyman Phillip Chen, who represents Chino Hills in the 55th district, will hold office hours at Chino Hills City Hall in the city clerk’s office lobby, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, beginning Aug. 19.
Mr. Chen’s staff will provide help with DMV problems, foreclosure prevention, veterans’ benefits, Medicare, state taxes, unemployment benefits, and internship opportunities.
Information: Anthony.Johnson@asm.ca.gov or (714) 529-5502.
Congressman Gil Cisneros, who represents Chino Hills in the 39th district, holds office hours in the same location 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays.
Mr. Cisneros’ staff helps with federal concerns including Veterans Affairs issues, the IRS, passports, Medicare, immigration, and Federal student loans.
Information: Stephanie.Wade@mail.house.gov or (714) 459-4575.
