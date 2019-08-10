Chino city councilman Marc Lucio and Paul Rodriguez will be available to speak with Chino residents at the Chino City Hall on the Move, 9 a.m. to noon today (Aug. 10) at the Country Fair Shopping Center (Albertsons), 12013 Central Ave.
Mr. Lucio said he would like to get input from Chino residents on the FedEx parcel delivery facility proposed near Chino Airport.
Free reusable grocery bags and other giveaways will be provided, as supplies last. Information about city programs will also be available.
