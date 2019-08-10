Multiple vehicles parked behind a commercial building near El Prado Road and Central Avenue were damaged after they caught fire last Saturday afternoon. A loading dock and part of the building was also damaged. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Chino Valley Fire District.
