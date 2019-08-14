A 15-year-old boy suffered major injuries this afternoon after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle at Chino Hills High School, according to the Chino Valley Fire District.
Investigators with the Chino Hills Police Department are still at the scene as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
"Paramedics treated the patient at the scene before he was taken by ground ambulance to an area hospital," the spokeswoman said.
Chino Hills police and Chino Valley Fire District paramedics were called at 2:29 p.m. to the school at 16150 Pomona Rincon Road on a report a car struck a bicyclist.
The cause of the collision is not yet known.
Anyone with information can call the Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000.
