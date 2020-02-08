The Chino Hills City Council will discuss passing on a sewer rate increase to residents imposed by the Inland Empire Utilities Agency, from the current rate of $20 per month to $28.24 per month by 2024, when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers.
The Agency provides sewage treatment for Chino Hills.
The four-year rate increase would go up 3 percent in July, 3 percent in July 2021, and 10 percent in each of the years 2022, 2023, and 2024.
The council cannot impose a rate increase without a mail-in election under Prop. 218, approved by voters in 1996, which established the “majority protest” process.
If a majority of property owners do not return protest ballots to the city, the new rates will be approved.
So far, rate increases have never been defeated in Chino Hills under Prop. 218 because of the low number of “no” votes that are submitted.
Although the Agency approved a two-year rate plan at its November 2019 board meeting with 3 percent increases each year, city staff is recommending the adoption of rates that reflect a 10 percent increase for fiscal year 2022-23 through fiscal year 2024-25 to avoid another costly Prop. 218 process and ensure that rate increases adopted by the Agency in the future are covered, according to a city staff report.
The Agency is undergoing a rate study that was intended to adopt new rates for the next five years but has decided to pursue a more in-depth evaluation and adopt two-year rates until the study is completed, according to the staff report.
The council is expected to hire Koppel & Gruber Public Finance for a not-to-exceed amount of $95,055.
Residents could expect to receive protest ballots in the mail at the end of March.
