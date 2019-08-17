General admission tickets for next Saturday’s Battle for the Bone football game between Ayala and Chino Hills high schools will go on sale during this week.
Kickoff for the 16th meeting between the two Chino Hills football teams will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Ayala High stadium, 14255 Peyton Drive.
Ayala won last year’s game, 14-10, to snap its eight-game losing streak to the Huskies. Overall, Chino Hills has won 11 of 15 games in the series.
Adult tickets are $10.
Admission for children ages 2 to 11 is $2 and students with an Associated Student Body (ASB) will be admitted free. All tickets should be purchased in advance.
Ayala High tickets
Ayala High students with an ASB card can secure a ticket on Monday, Aug. 19 at the student store windows at lunch or after school until 3 p.m.
General admission tickets will be available to the public between 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 through Friday, Aug. 23 at the school, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
“Parents and guests may check into the Ayala front office and then go to the student store to purchase tickets,” school officials said in a statement.
Parents and guests are limited to four tickets each.
Tickets will be available until sold out. Ayala High has a capacity of 3,103 for its home side bleachers.
Ayala began selling tickets on Thursday to varsity football players, junior varsity and frosh football players, spirit leaders and band members.
Varsity football players were limited to six tickets and could only purchase them if their names appear on the school’s football roster.
Junior varsity, frosh football players, spirit leaders and band members were limited to two tickets each.
Chino Hills High tickets
Varsity football players can purchase up to four tickets and band members and spiritleaders can purchase up to two tickets on Monday at the ASB ticket window.
Junior varsity and freshmen football players and all Chino Hills High students with an ASB card can receive one free ticket Tuesday during lunch or after school until 3 p.m.
General admission tickets will be available from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Chino Hills High stadium ticket office at 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Up to four tickets can be purchased at a time.
Parking
Parking is available at the front of the stadium for $5.
All other parking lots surrounding Ayala High are free.
Information: ayalasports.org or chhuskies.com.
