Recent reports of Ring video surveillance users having their services compromised were found not to be true, but the company is advising users to change their passwords and enable two-factor authentication, according to a news release from the Chino Hills Police Department and Ring.
“We want to inform (the public) that we have investigated incidents and have no evidence of an unauthorized intrusion or compromise of Ring’s systems or network,” the news release stated. “We were made aware of an incident where malicious actors obtained some Ring users’ account credentials from a separate, external, non-Ring service and used them to log into some Ring accounts.,” according to the police department and Ring. “Unfortunately, when people reuse the same username and password on multiple services, it’s possible for bad actors to gain access to many accounts.”
Ring officials said users should enable two-factor authentication in their Ring app’s account settings.
“This creates an extra layer of security. You’ll receive a unique code via text message to your phone whenever you or someone else attempts to log into your Ring account and is asked for your Ring password,” according to the news release.
Users should not share their passwords with anyone but can add someone as a shared user.
Different usernames and passwords should be created for each account.
