Chino Hills Councilman Peter Rogers has been named Champion Newspapers’ 2019 Outstanding Chino Valley Citizen and will be honored Thursday, July 18 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
The event will take place 5 to 8 p.m. during the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Business Awards and Recognition Dinner.
Mr. Rogers, who has been on the city council since 2006 and served as mayor three times, has been the driving force of the Chino Hills Community Foundation raising more than $1 million for the Chino Hills Branch Library, playground equipment for Los Serranos Park, trail markers and kiosks for the trail system, adaptive swings for parks and recreation scholarships.
Mr. Rogers was instrumental in instituting the foundation’s biggest fundraiser, the Wine Walk, which brings in about $60,000 per year.
He founded the Chino Hills Arts Committee in 2013 which has produced art exhibits, concerts, author talks, an opera and plays.
Mr. Rogers will be featured in the July 20 edition of the Champion.
Chamber business awards will be presented, and new chamber officers will be installed at the dinner.
Tickets to the dinner are $59 per person and may be purchased at chinovalleychamberofcommerce.com/installation-gala.
