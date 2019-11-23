Family members of Chino veterans and active military personnel stand beside the flags of the five United States military branches: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. During the city of Chino’s Veterans Day ceremony, held Nov. 11, they posted the flags in Liberty Courtyard, an area at the Chino Community Building that is dedicated to local veterans.
