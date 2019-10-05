Public hearings on requests to develop a senior citizen apartment complex on Central Avenue, an indoor volleyball gym on El Prado Road, industrial buildings on Mayhew Avenue in the Preserve area, a convenience store/restaurant/car wash/gas station on the corner of Central Avenue and El Prado Road and allow wine and beer tastings at a natural food market on Riverside Drive will be held at the Chino Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
The meeting will be held in the city council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Komar Investments wants to build a three-story, 49,711-square-foot senior citizens apartment building with 62 housing units on 1.4 acres at 11918 Central Ave. (on the west side, between Philadelphia Street and Francis Avenue). The property is zoned commercial general.
Ignite Volleyball hopes to establish an indoor volleyball gym in 14,531-square-feet of leased space at 15338 El Prado Road, just south of the El Prado Road/Central Avenue intersection. The building is in a light industrial zoning district.
Richland Communities has submitted four applications regarding its planned Altitude Business Centre on the east and west sides of Mayhew Avenue, between Kimball and Bickmore Avenues in the Preserve area of south Chino. They include:
●A request to subdivide the existing 72.9-acre project site into 22 lots, ranging from .35 acres to 16.77 acres.
●A request for the construction and operation of an industrial business center complex with up to 25 buildings, ranging in size from 5,000-square-feet to 200,000-square-feet and totaling more than 1.3 million square feet of building space.
●A request to construct three industrial buildings, ranging in size from 88,500-square-feet to 200,000-square-feet on approximately 21 acres of land generally located on the east side of Mayhew Avenue, south of Kimball.
●A request to construct three industrial buildings, ranging in size from 117,000-square-feet to 200,000-square-feet on approximately 26 acres of land generally located on the west side of Mayhew Avenue, south of Kimball.
Karaki Western States is planning to build a commercial project on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and El Prado Road that includes a 3,200-square-foot convenience store with a license to sell beer and wine, a 1,600-square-foot attached quick service restaurant, a 3,000-square-foot gas station island pump canopy and a 1,563-square-foot detached express car wash on the 1.29-acre site.
Clark’s Nutrition & Natural Foods is seeking an amendment to its existing beer and wine sale license that would allow it to offer instructional tasting of beer and wine at the store at 12835 Mountain Ave. (corner of Riverside Drive).
An additional public hearing will be held on Javier Hernandez’s request to construct a 1,160-square-foot detached garage with a same-size second story mezzanine for storage at 11645 Vernon Ave., a residence.
