The senior population is going up in the cities of Chino Hills and Chino and the white population is going down.
Profile reports for the two cities produced by the Southern California Association of Governments in May revealed that the 55 to 64 age group experienced the largest increase in population in both cities over the last 18 years.
The statistical summaries represent numbers for 2018.
The Chino senior population grew from 6 percent to 11.3 percent while the Chino Hills senior population grew from 5.6 percent to 13.5 percent over the last 18 years.
The Caucasian populations in both cities have been steadily decreasing while the Asian and Hispanic populations have been increasing.
In Chino Hills, the white population dropped from 43.8 to 30.2 percent over the last 18 years while the Asian population grew from 21.8 percent to 33.3 percent during that time period.
Three years ago, the white population in Chino Hills was 29.8 percent, and the Asian population was 32.9 percent
In Chino, the white population decreased from 37.6 percent in 2000 to 24.8 percent in 2018, while the Hispanic population increased from 47.4 percent in 2000 to 52.4 percent in 2018, a drop from 2016’s figure of 56.3 percent.
The Southern California Association of Governments develops long-range regional transportation plans for six counties as well as planning, data and growth forecast assistance.
Every two years, the organization puts together local profile reports for its member cities and counties to help them assess future needs.
Chino Hills
The Hispanic population increased from 25.7 percent to 28.8 percent in the last 18 years, while the black population decreased from 5.3 percent in 2000 to 4.6 percent in 2018, which represents an increase from 2016’s figure of 3.7 percent.
The population is 83,159, compared to 78,866 three years ago and the median age is 38, while three years ago it was 37.7 years.
The median household income is $102,746 and was $95,572 three years ago. Approximately 52 percent of households earn $100,000 or more, with two percent earning more than $500,000.
Homeowners make up 76.9 percent of the population, down from 80.3 percent of the population three years ago. Renters make up 23.1 percent of the population, up from 19.7 percent three years ago.
The median home sales price increased 189 percent from $238,000 in 2000 to $688,000 in 2018, which is $98,000 higher than 2016’s price of $590,000.
There were 13 foreclosures in 2018 compared to 32 foreclosures in 2016. In the 2008 recession, there were 323 foreclosures.
Housing costs accounted for an average of 31.2 percent of total household income for renters in 2017 and 23.4 percent for homeowners.
In 2018, 65.3 percent of residents traveled more than 30 minutes to work.
Chino
The population is 86,757, which is up from 85,934 in 2016 and the median age is 36.6, up from 34.4 three years ago.
The Asian population increased from 4.8 percent in 2000 to 12.2 percent in 2018.
The black population decreased from 7.6 percent in 2000 to 5.7 percent, an increase from 4.8 percent three years ago.
The median household income is $75,530, which went up from $70,144 three years ago. Approximately 35 percent of households earn $100,000 or more, up from 31 percent in 2016.
Homeowners make up 63.3 percent of the population, a drop from 68.2 percent of the population in 2016, and renters make up 36.7 percent of the population, an increase from 31.8 percent three years ago.
The median home sales price increased 186 percent from $175,000 in 2000 to $500,000 in 2018, which is $60,000 higher than 2016’s price of $440,000.
There were 21 foreclosures in 2018, compared to 37 foreclosures in 2016.
In the 2008 recession, there were 426 foreclosures.
Almost 52 percent of the population travel more than 30 minutes to work.
