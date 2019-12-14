HVAC first graduation
Submitted photo

The first 27 students to be certified in HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) at the Chino Valley Adult School in Chino are recognized during a Nov. 20 ceremony that was attended by several Chino Valley school district officials. The six-month program is free to participants. Classes are full for the next session which starts in January. Information: 627-9613.  

