Chino Police arrested on driver on suspicion of driving under the influence and two drivers on outstanding warrants during a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Aug. 30 in the 16700 block of Euclid Avenue in Chino.
Ten drivers were screened, 24 drivers were cited for driving on a suspended license or without a license and eight cars were impounded.
