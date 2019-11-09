Dates for the 13th annual Friends of Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle show were announced this week.
The show will take place 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 7 at Boys Republic, 1907 Boys Republic Drive in Chino Hills.
Mr. McQueen, who starred in several in Hollywood movies in the 1960s and 1970s, was a Boys Republic student from 1947 to 1949, and stated the school for troubled boys helped turn his life around and pointed him into a path of success.
The car show’s theme will be “The Great Escape,” named after the movie released in 1963 in which Mr. McQueen starred, and for the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, which falls in 2020. Prior to the car and motorcycle show, the fifth annual Steve McQueen Rally will take place Friday, April 24 to April 26, taking participants on a drive through San Diego County to Corona, stopping several times along the way. Pala Casino in Riverside County will host the rally. For information on the rally, visit stevemc \queenrally.com.
Organizers will also show a screening of “The Great Escape,” but a date and time has yet to be announced.
Information: stevemcque encarshow.com.
