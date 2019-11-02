The pool at the Chino Valley YMCA will close Monday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Jan. 5 for office renovation and pool replaster, officials said Thursday.
Swim lessons will not be offered in December.
Signups for January swim lessons will begin Monday, Nov. 11. Swim lessons will start Monday, Jan. 6.
Chino Valley YMCA members can use the pool free of charge at Scheu Family YMCA, 1150 E. Foothill Blvd. in Upland.
The Upland facility will host swim lessons Dec. 2 through 14 with signups beginning Nov. 11.
Information: Chino Valley YMCA at 597-7445 or the Scheu Family YMCA at 946-6120.
