Tickets are now on sale for the “Brew and Chew” fundraiser to be held by Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 5 at Chino Fairgrounds (northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues).
The eighth annual event will include beer and wine tastings, food trucks and vendors selling a variety of items, including jewelry and personal protection products such as stun guns.
Among the breweries scheduled to attend are I & I Brewery, La Verne Brewing Co., Innovation Brew Works, No Clue Brew and Feathered Serpent Brewery.
Food trucks scheduled so far are Cousin’s Maine Lobster and The Tropic (Caribbean and vegan food).
VIP tickets, which include early entry at noon, are $45.
General admission tickets are $35 and allow entry at 1 p.m.
Admission includes 15 drink sample tickets, a souvenir glass and a ticket for a free bottle of water.
Designated driver tickets are $10, but do not include alcoholic drinks.
Proceeds will be used for Soroptimist programs to empower women, particularly those that are heads of their household.
