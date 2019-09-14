Children are encouraged to come in costume to celebrate the purchase of 8,000 children’s books and materials at the New Book Festival, 3 to 7 p.m. today (Sept. 14) at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive, with appearances by Transformers movie characters Bumblebee and Optimus Prime.
A Star Wars “Car Fighter” with R2-D2 popping out of the back, and a Back to the Future DeLorean will be on display.
San Bernardino County Library spent $100,000 on the children’s books and materials, said Liz Smith, library events coordinator.
The books will be displayed on tables for check-out. Tickets will be issued for every 15 items checked out and prizes will be raffled.
The event will include a children’s dance party, a DJ, a crafts and selfie station, balloon artist and face painting.
The first 500 people will receive a free library recyclable bag.
The library will be closed 1 to 3 p.m. for event preparation.
Information: 590-5380.
