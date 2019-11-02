Eight San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department offices, including Chino Hills, received a combined $465,500 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety for a one-year enforcement and education program that began Oct. 1 and expires Sept. 30, 2020.
The stations in Chino Hills, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Highland, Loma Linda, Rancho Cucamonga, Victorville and Yucaipa will use the money for several programs, including patrols that specifically look for alcohol- or drug-impaired drivers. Other programs including patrols that look for drivers violating California’s hands-free cell phone law, vehicle-code violations by drivers, motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians; patrols that target the primary cause of car collisions, which includes speeding, improper turns, running stop signs or signals, right-of-way violations and driving on the wrong side of the road; patrols looking for seatbelt and child safety seat violations; and traffic safety education presentations for youth and community members on distracted and impaired driving and bicycle and pedestrian safety; and officer training to identify suspected impaired drivers and conduct sobriety tests.
