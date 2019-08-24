The Chino Community Services Commission is inviting the public to attend a tour on Monday, Aug. 26 of various city parks and recreation sites to learn about programs and upcoming projects.
The commission will convene at 6 p.m. at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Members of the public are invited.
Transportation will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. A shuttle bus will leave the senior center promptly at 6:20 p.m. Participants traveling on the bus must sign a release of liability.
The tour will visit the following locations: Chino Senior Center; Chino Library, 13180 Central Ave.; Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St.; Nature Retreat Park 15900 Rincon Meadows Ave.; Olympic Park, 6010 Southwestern St.; Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.; Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave.; Liberty Park, 11860 Telephone Ave.; and Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive.
The bus will return to the Senior Center upon completion of the tour.
The Community Services Commission’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. that day has been cancelled.
The next regular meeting of the commission is 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 in the council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.