The Chino Hills Planning Commission will consider changes to the city ordinance on temporary signs for a single exhibition event, such as real estate open houses, at its 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17 in council chambers.
The ordinance was adopted in May 2018 after months of discussion with realtors, staff, the planning commission and city council.
To date, about 1,000 temporary single exhibition events sign permits have been issued and city staff has issued more than 150 violations. Approximately 400 unpermitted or illegally placed signs have been removed by code enforcement, according to a staff report.
City staff has identified improvements that would streamline the permit process and improve the enforcement process.
Recommended changes include reducing the number of signs in the right-of-way from 15 to 10, adding the intersection of Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue to the list of intersections that require a setback from the corner, and streamlining the permitting process.
In other business, the commission will discuss the development of an AT&T wireless communications facility to be built in city-owned open space north of Grand Avenue and east of Calle San Marcos, "disguised" as an eucalyptus tree.
Equipment cabinets and a backup generator would be located in a shelter at the base of the tower.
The applicant is asking for a height adjustment of 25 feet over the 35-foot limit, to a height of 60 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.