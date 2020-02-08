Southern California Edison is proposing to relocate two 66-kilovolt subtransmission lines on structures north of the segment of Chino Corona Road that curves east towards Eastvale.
The project site is south of Pine and Comet avenues in the Preserve area of Chino. The triangular site is bordered by an imaginary line from East Preserve Loop on the west, Hellman Avenue on the east, an imaginary line from Ella Drive on the north and Chino Corona Road on the south, beginning near the Intravia Dump, a concrete and asphalt recycling business.
The reason for the relocation project was not provided by Edison by the Champion’s press time.
The proposed project includes:
●Removing 26 75-foot-tall lightweight steel poles and two 75-foot-tall tubular steel poles
●Installing 20 75-foot lightweight poles, four 70-foot tubular steel poles from Hellman Avenue, following the curved portions of Legacy Park Street south to connect to the existing westerly transmission pole alignment at Chino Corona Road, and two tubular steel poles on the eastern side of Hellman Avenue
●Removing 11,000 feet of double circuit conductor and installing 8,000 feet of double circuit conductor
●Installing 800 feet of double circuit underground substructure and cable north of Hellman Avenue, starting at the intersection of Legacy Park Street
●Installing one vault near Walters Street and Hellman Avenue
Construction is anticipated to begin in mid-March and is expected to be completed by June 30.
Protests of the project must be filed by the public by Sunday, Feb. 23 and should include the person’s name, mailing address and daytime phone number, reference to the Southern California Edison advice letter number (4150-E) and project name identified, a clear description of the reason for the protest. The project name is Chino-Cimgen-Kimball and Archibald-Chino-Corona 66kV Substransmission Line Relocation Project.
The letter should also include whether the writer believes that evidentiary hearings are needed to resolve factual disputes.
Letters must be mailed to the California Public Utilities Commission, Director, Energy Division, 505 Van Ness Ave., 4th Floor, San Francisco, CA. 94102; and the Southern California Edison Company Law Department – Exception Mail, 2244 Walnut Grove Ave., Rosemead, CA. 91770, Attention: A. Gamboa.
