The Chino Hills City Council is expected to authorize a $50,000 contract with Willdan Financial Services of Temecula to evaluate the lighting and landscape districts and identify funding options or changes to resolve the climbing deficit at its 7 p.m. Tuesday meeting in council chambers at city hall.
For decades, the city has been subsidizing the lighting and landscape district from from the general fund. The subsidizing cost is projected to increase to more than $2 million in fiscal year 2021-22, according to the budget.
When California voters approved Prop. 218 in 1996, the city could no longer increase fees to keep up with rising landscape costs without a mail-in ballot vote.
Approximately 54 percent of residents pay for lighting and landscape maintenance, while 46 percent do not because they do not live in a lighting and landscape district, according to a 2015 city report.
Mayor Art Bennett announced in December that his top goal as mayor is to fix the lighting and landscape issue by engaging the community to develop a plan.
According to a city staff report, funding options to resolve the deficit could include but are not limited to a re-engineering of the lighting and landscape zones, a potential balloting of the zones for new or increased assessments, or a citywide special tax that could either be a parcel tax or community facilities district tax to fund parks, arterial landscaping, open space, and trails.
In other business, the council will discuss an urgency ordinance to comply with a law signed by former Gov. Brown in 2018 intended to minimize the number of Californians who have their water shut off because they are unable to pay their bills.
The city is required to adopt a policy with provisions by Feb. 1 that would include a longer amount of time before late fees are assessed.
and a longer amount of time before a shut-off notice is mailed.
