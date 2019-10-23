Six men were arrested on federal charges in connection with a series of armed robberies of cell phone stores in Chino, Fullerton, Long Beach, Victorville and Beaumont, authorities announced Wednesday.
Store employees were held at gunpoint, some were zip-tied, before the suspects got away with nearly $200,000 worth of electronic devices and cell phones, said U.S. Attorney Central District of California spokesman Ciaran McEvoy.
The indictment states the robberies took place between March 18 and Sept. 8.
“The defendants allegedly targeted cell phones that did not contain tracking devices,” Mr. Evoy said. “In total, the defendants allegedly stole $191,053 in cell phones and devices and approximately $2,434 in cash.”
One robbery on August 19 in Victorville, three of the defendants are suspected of wearing masks and one was carrying a handgun when they walked into a Sprint store and took $65,000 worth of merchandise.
“During the robbery, one of the store’s employees was bound with zip ties and was forced to lay on the ground,” Mr. McEvoy said.
Arrested were Anthony Wimbley, 27 of Irvine; Robert Wimbley, 26, of Pomona; Darron Wimbley, 28, of Fontana; Edward Eugene Robinson, 48, of Long Beach; Aaron Tremmel Hardrick, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas; and Djovante Lewis, 22, of Pomona, the spokesman said.
“The defendants were named in a five-count federal grand jury indictment unsealed yesterday that alleges conspiracy to interfere with commerce in violation of the Hobbs Act, two specific Hobbs Act violations and two counts of using a firearm in the robberies,” Mr. Evoy said.
A trial date has been set for Dec. 17 in Los Angeles.
